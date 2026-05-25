Brunswick Corporation Introduces TotalCare – A New, Comprehensive Bow-to-Stern Protection Program for Boat Owners

New exclusionary coverage solution simplifies boat ownership with industry-leading protection and transparent pricing

METTAWA, Ill. – June 2, 2026 – Brunswick Product Protection Corporation, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), today announced the launch of TotalCare, an exclusionary protection program designed to deliver maximum coverage, simplified pricing, and added coverage benefits for new boat owners across the marine industry.

Designed for the way today's boaters buy and boat, TotalCare is Brunswick's most comprehensive protection offering to date, providing true "bow-to-stern" coverage that safeguards nearly all boat and engine components. The program is available across a wide spectrum of new powerboats, from entry-level models to luxury yachts, making it one of the most versatile coverage solutions in the industry.

Broad Coverage and Simple Pricing

TotalCare addresses the most common friction points in the boat ownership experience: complexity, cost uncertainty, and unexpected time out of the water. Key program features include:

Exclusionary bow-to-stern coverage that protects nearly all boat and engine components on new powerboats

Streamlined, transparent pricing based on the original watercraft retail price, enabling fast quotes and consistent customer communication

Enhanced Service Assist reimbursement per claim, reducing out-of-pocket expenses when covered repairs are needed

Coverage for hoist, lift, haul out, and access labor, costs that are often overlooked but can add up quickly

“TotalCare reflects our commitment to simplifying the ownership experience while delivering industry-leading protection and peace of mind,” said Bijoy Jha, Vice President of Financial and Business Services, Business Acceleration. “By pairing broad exclusionary coverage with an intuitive pricing structure, we’ve created a solution that’s easy for dealers to sell and easy for customers to understand.”

Dealer Availability

TotalCare will be available exclusively through participating dealers. Dealers interested in offering TotalCare to their customers can contact Brunswick Product Protection Corporation directly at (800) 950-3808 or admin@boatwarranty.com, or visit brunswickproductprotection.com/totalcare to learn more.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.