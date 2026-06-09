Bayliner Boats Officially Unveils the All-New V22 Series

Sculpted hull, wider beam, and seating for up to 12 signal a defining evolution of Bayliner’s flagship bowrider

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – June 9, 2026 – Bayliner Boats today announced the debut of the all-new V22 Series, featuring the V22 outboard and V22I sterndrive models. Succeeding the popular VR6 Bowrider Series, which has sold more than 4,000 units over the past decade, the V22 Series builds on that best-selling legacy with a sculpted modern hull, a more spacious deck layout, and an elevated set of premium features, all proudly built in the United States at Bayliner’s Knoxville, Tennessee facility.

Purpose-built for today’s boating families, the V22 Series speaks directly to Bayliner’s core consumer in the 21- to 23-foot runabout segment. With a wider beam, expanded storage, larger fuel capacity, and a max capacity of up to 12 passengers, the V22 Series delivers the room, range, and refinement boaters expect from a premium runabout, while maintaining a price point that keeps boating accessible.

“For more than a decade, the VR Series has been at the heart of Bayliner. The V22 carries that legacy forward, built on what our customers have told us they love, with the space, capability, and refinement today's boating families expect,” said Vittorio Bichucher, President, Venture Boat Group. “It's a boat built to compete confidently in the 21- to 23-foot segment, and we look forward to introducing the series to our dedicated dealers and passionate Bayliner customers.”

Key Features of the V22 Series Include:

Elevated Design: Sculpted hull sides and clean, modern lines give the V22 Series a confident, contemporary look that marks a new era for Bayliner’s flagship bowrider lineup.

Sculpted hull sides and clean, modern lines give the V22 Series a confident, contemporary look that marks a new era for Bayliner’s flagship bowrider lineup. Spacious, Flexible Layout: A wider beam than the outgoing VR6 opens up the cockpit, with L-shaped lounge seating that effortlessly transitions from cruising to entertaining, dining, and water sports.

A wider beam than the outgoing VR6 opens up the cockpit, with L-shaped lounge seating that effortlessly transitions from cruising to entertaining, dining, and water sports. Comfort-First Helm: Twin captain’s bucket seats with 180-degree swivel let the helm and co-pilot pivot toward the action, whether that’s conversation in the cockpit or watching skiers astern.

Twin captain’s bucket seats with 180-degree swivel let the helm and co-pilot pivot toward the action, whether that’s conversation in the cockpit or watching skiers astern. Smart Storage: Generous in-floor, under-seat, and bow storage throughout. The V22 outboard adds a large sunpad with a deep storage compartment beneath, ideal for tubes, towables, and gear for a full day on the water.

Generous in-floor, under-seat, and bow storage throughout. The V22 outboard adds a large sunpad with a deep storage compartment beneath, ideal for tubes, towables, and gear for a full day on the water. Everyday Convenience: Standard courtesy lighting, an integrated cooler under the helm seat, and phone charging ports at the helm, starboard, and bow keep crew comfortable and connected.

Standard courtesy lighting, an integrated cooler under the helm seat, and phone charging ports at the helm, starboard, and bow keep crew comfortable and connected. Built for the Lifestyle: The V22 is tuned for water sports, cruising, and sandbar days, while the V22I delivers a quieter, more refined ride well-suited for anchoring out and entertaining.

"Bayliner is about getting more people on the water and creating family memories, and the all-new V22 sits at the forefront of that mission, said John Barbier, Director of Design and Strategy, Venture Boat Group. “Every element of the layout, from the thoughtful touches to the overall simplicity of the experience, was designed with the modern boating family in mind. This boat reflects our team's belief that boating should be easy, accessible, and fun, and we believe our dealers and customers will feel that the moment they step aboard the V22."

The V22 Series brings meaningful upgrades over the VR6 in beam, capacity, and onboard storage. Full specifications for the V22 Series include:

Specifications V22 V22I Overall Length (LOA) 22.5 ft 22.5 ft Width (Beam) 8.4 ft 8.4 ft Max Capacity 12 Persons 11 Persons Max Horsepower 225 HP 250 HP Deadrise 20° 20° Fuel Capacity 45 gal 45 gal

The V22 Series is available with multiple packages, optional upgrades, and a range of premium design and hull color choices. A forthcoming 90s-inspired launch campaign, bold, high-energy, and unapologetically fun, will introduce the V22 with the same high-energy personality as the boat itself. To learn more about the V22 Series, please visit: www.bayliner.com/us/en/boats/bowrider/v22-bowrider.html.

About Bayliner Boats

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Bayliner is a globally recognized leader in the fiberglass recreational boating industry. Through quality craftsmanship and a diverse product offering, Bayliner strives to make boating an accessible, affordable pastime for everyone worldwide. For more information, visit www.bayliner.com. Bayliner is a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).