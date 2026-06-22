Brunswick Corporation Announces Operational Updates at Lowell Facility

Changes will improve efficiency, better use existing space, and support long-term U.S. manufacturing

Lowell, Mich., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navico Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced operational updates at its Lowell, Michigan facility. The changes are intended to reduce fixed costs, improve efficiency, and support Brunswick’s long-term growth.

The updates build on progress made at Lowell over the past 18 months. Navico Group will expand insourcing where it makes sense, use select outside partners and work more closely with other Brunswick divisions.

As part of the plan, Land ‘N’ Sea will use about 50,000 square feet of available space inside the Lowell facility for distribution operations. Land ‘N’ Sea will remain a separate business with its own leadership, operating model, and customer focus. Its headquarters are not moving.

These actions are expected to create a multi-million-dollar savings opportunity while improving how Brunswick uses its existing facilities and manufacturing capabilities.

“The Lowell team has made strong progress over the past 18 months, improving margin, productivity, safety, quality, and on-time delivery,” said Aine Denari, Navico Group president. “This next phase builds on that work. By better using our space and capabilities, and by working more closely across Brunswick, we can improve efficiency while continuing to support U.S.-based manufacturing.”

Navico Group will continue to review ways to use its footprint, talent, and capabilities more effectively as part of Brunswick’s ongoing cost transformation work.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon — Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003