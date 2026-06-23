Freedom Boat Club Marks 450th Global Location, Highlighting Continued Expansion and International Growth

Venice, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the opening of its 450th global location, a significant milestone that reflects rapid, sustained growth and the increasing demand for flexible, accessible boating experiences. Freedom’s location footprint is now more than two and half times what it was when acquired by Brunswick in 2019 and now includes locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates.

Liberty Landing Marina in Jersey City, New Jersey, overlooking the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, is the company’s 450th location, symbolizing Freedom’s continued expansion in premier boating markets. The Liberty Landing location is owned by Freedom franchisees Bev and Tom Rosella.

“This milestone is a direct result of disciplined execution, a differentiated model and the enduring appeal of the boating lifestyle,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club president. “We’ve scaled with purpose by expanding into high-demand markets, strengthening the member experience, and building a global network united by a shared mission to get more people on the water.”

The 450-location milestone comes amid continued domestic and international expansion, including several new and recently announced clubs:

Liberty Landing Marina (Jersey City, NJ) – The symbolic 450th location, offering unmatched access to New York Harbor.

– The symbolic 450th location, offering unmatched access to New York Harbor. Sète, France (a new FBC of Cap d’Agde location) & Gruissan France – Expanding and strengthening Freedom’s leading presence along the scenic Mediterranean coast of Southern France.

– Expanding and strengthening Freedom’s leading presence along the scenic Mediterranean coast of Southern France. Cleveland Harbor Marina – Bringing Freedom’s flagship membership experience to one of the Great Lakes’ most iconic waterfront destinations.

– Bringing Freedom’s flagship membership experience to one of the Great Lakes’ most iconic waterfront destinations. Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey – Extending one of Freedom’s fastest-growing franchise clubs to serve boaters across the tri-state area.

– Extending one of Freedom’s fastest-growing franchise clubs to serve boaters across the tri-state area. Hutchinson Island, Savannah, GA – Bringing the Freedom experience to downtown Savannah and its vibrant riverfront boating community.

As part of the Brunswick extensive marine ecosystem, Freedom Boat Club benefits from Brunswick’s industry-leading innovation, products, service, and support, while being an important source of engine, boat, and P&A demand.

“This trajectory reflects the growing appeal of flexible ways to enjoy life on the water,” said Cohn. “We’re scaling a model that expands access, introduces more people to boating, and positions Freedom Boat Club as an important driver of the industry’s long-term growth.”

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 450 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.

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Lee Gordon — Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003