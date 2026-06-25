Brunswick Corporation Earns Record Number of Honorees on Boating Industry's 2026 'Women Making Waves' List

Seven women across Brunswick's family of brands recognized for leadership and industry impact

METTAWA, Ill. – June 25, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation is proud to announce that seven of its female leaders have been named to Boating Industry magazine's 2026 list of Women Making Waves, the highest number of Brunswick honorees in the award’s history.

The annual Women Making Waves list celebrates women across the marine industry who are driving meaningful impact within their organizations while championing innovation and growth across the sector. This year’s Brunswick honorees highlight the impact and influence of its female leaders across the organization, including:

Kim Chapman , Senior Manager of Communications, Navico Group

, Senior Manager of Communications, Navico Group Jamie Evans , VP of Marketing, Brunswick Boat Group

, VP of Marketing, Brunswick Boat Group Laura Fleischman , Director of Dealer Sales, Mercury Marine

, Director of Dealer Sales, Mercury Marine Kim Greene , Executive Administrative Assistant, Mercury Marine

, Executive Administrative Assistant, Mercury Marine Crystal Hollenbaugh , Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Boat Club of Wilmington

, Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Boat Club of Wilmington Rebecca Waters , Senior Director, Marketing & Sales Enablement, Freedom Boat Club

, Senior Director, Marketing & Sales Enablement, Freedom Boat Club Jenny Westfall, Director of Internal Communications, Brunswick Corporation

"Recognizing the exceptional women across our organization is something we take tremendous pride in, and this year's class is a testament to the remarkable talent that exists throughout Brunswick," said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “We are incredibly proud of their achievements and grateful to Boating Industry for continuing to shine a light on the leaders who are shaping the future of our industry."

Brunswick’s recognition of its female leaders reflects its broader focus on cultivating a high-performing culture where talent can thrive. Earlier this year, Brunswick was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek.

The full list of Women Making Waves honorees is available in the digital edition of the June/July issue of Boating Industry magazine, here.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.