Brunswick Corporation Applauds Introduction of Bipartisan Boat Loan Interest Deduction Act

METTAWA, Ill. (July 1, 2026) - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), the world's largest manufacturer of recreational marine products, today applauded the introduction of the Boat Loan Interest Deduction Act of 2026 (H.R. 9532) by Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) and Congressman Don Davis (NC-01). The bipartisan legislation would extend the One Big Beautiful Bill’s “No Tax on Auto Loans” provision to boats, making boat ownership more affordable for hardworking, American families.

"Brunswick has worked closely with Congressman Yakym and Congressman Davis to advance policies that support access to recreation and strengthen U.S. manufacturing," said Ryan Gwillim, Chief Financial Officer of Brunswick Corporation. "Boating is an important part of how many middle-class families connect with the outdoors, and America's waterways are one of our nation's greatest assets. This legislation helps ensure that more families can continue to participate in the boating lifestyle for years to come."

Brunswick has been a leading voice in shaping this effort, engaging directly with lawmakers to build the bipartisan coalition behind the bill and working alongside industry partners to demonstrate the economic case for extending interest deductibility to boats.

“There’s nothing more American than loading up the family and heading out on the lake for a summer afternoon. It’s an important investment, and it should be treated like one,” Rep. Yakym said. “As the congressman representing a district that builds some of the finest boats in the country, I hear from manufacturers and families alike about what this relief would mean. This bill is simple: if you’re paying interest on a boat loan, you should be able to deduct it.”

“As co-chair of the Congressional Boating Caucus, I am proud to stand with the communities, workers, and businesses that power America’s boating industry. From the Outer Banks to the Albemarle Sound and along the rivers and coastal waterways of eastern North Carolina, boating is a way of life that fuels our economy, supports marinas, boat dealers, marine manufacturers, and charter businesses, and creates opportunities for thousands of hardworking North Carolinians whose livelihoods depend on the water,“ Rep. Davis said. “As our nation celebrates 250 years of freedom and opportunity, we have a responsibility to stand behind American craftsmanship and the skilled workers who build the boats that carry our traditions forward. I am proud to support legislation that keeps America’s boatbuilding industry competitive, strengthens American manufacturing, protects good-paying jobs, and preserves the coastal way of life that defines eastern North Carolina.”

The legislation has also drawn support from other members of the boating and manufacturing industries, including the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Background:

The bill allows Americans to deduct up to $10,000 in interest relating to loans for qualifying boats. Qualifying boats must have final assembly in the U.S. The deduction phases out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income over $100,000 ($200,000 for joint filers).

An estimated 85 million Americans go boating each year on roughly 11 million registered boats nationwide. Restoring the interest deduction would lower the cost of ownership for families across the country and support continued growth across Brunswick's portfolio of marine brands.

Brunswick will continue to advocate for policies that expand access to boating, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and support long-term demand for recreational marine products.