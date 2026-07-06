Brunswick Corporation Expands Licensing Strategy Through New Partnership with Changes Inc.

Strategic licensing partnership brings Brunswick’s portfolio of iconic marine brands into mainstream lifestyle retail, beginning with a Boston Whaler apparel launch at Abercrombie & Fitch this summer

METTAWA, Ill., July 6, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine recreation, today announced a new licensing partnership with Changes Inc., a leader in trend-driven licensed apparel, designed to extend Brunswick’s portfolio of brands into mainstream retail and everyday lifestyle fashion. As the first retail activation under the partnership, Boston Whaler, one of Brunswick’s flagship brands, will launch an exclusive limited-edition apparel collection, including graphic tees and sweatshirts, at Abercrombie & Fitch stores online and in store beginning July 2026.

A Strategic, Multi-Brand Licensing Platform

Brunswick selected Changes Inc. as a licensing partner based on its on-trend design and apparel execution, established relationships with premier lifestyle retailers and their proven ability to translate heritage brands into culturally relevant fashion. The partnership gives Brunswick the credibility and speed to enter lifestyle retail environments at scale.

The agreement extends beyond the Boston Whaler and Abercrombie & Fitch program and includes the rights to additional Brunswick brands, including Mercury Marine and Mercury Racing, with future placements expected as the program expands into new retail partners over time.

“This partnership with Changes Inc., is about building a long-term, multi-brand platform that extends Brunswick’s reach into non-endemic retail environments that connect with consumers long before they ever step foot on a boat,” said Nicole DaPra, Licensing Manager, Brunswick Corporation. “Boston Whaler’s launch at Abercrombie & Fitch showcases this strategic enterprise initiative, enabling us to engage younger audiences, build brand awareness earlier in the consumer journey and meet consumers where they already are.”

First Retail Activation: Boston Whaler x Abercrombie & Fitch

The inaugural collection under the partnership features Boston Whaler, translating the brand’s decade of marine heritage into modern, trend-forward graphic tees and sweatshirts. As the program scales, Brunswick expects to announce additional brands, retail partners, and product categories, further increasing the visibility of its portfolio in non-traditional retail spaces.

“Brunswick has the strongest portfolio of heritage brands in the recreational marine category, and we see significant opportunity to bring that portfolio into mainstream retail over time,” said Will Thompson, Vice President of Licensing, Changes. “Boston Whaler’s launch at Abercrombie & Fitch is just the start. We are proud to be Brunswick’s partner in building a licensing platform that can scale across brands and retailers in the years ahead.”

To view the Boston Whaler x Abercrombie & Fitch collection online, click here.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.

About Changes, Inc.

Headquartered in New York, Changes is a trusted, “Best In Class”, apparel company known as experts in pop culture. Changes is a global leader in design, manufacturing and distribution. Established in 1977, the company partners with some of the best known entertainment and consumer brands such as Paramount, Jack Daniel’s and Sony Consumer Products.