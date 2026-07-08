Princecraft Boats Announces New Partnership with New England Patriots Offensive Tackle Will Campbell

The NFL's Most Talked-About Rookie Lineman Joins Forces with Princecraft Boats

PRINCEVILLE, Quebec – July 8, 2026 — Princecraft Boats, a leading manufacturer of premium aluminum boats and pontoons, today announced a new partnership with New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell. As part of the collaboration, Campbell will be sharing his experiences onboard his Princecraft Quorum 25 RL pontoon powered by a Mercury Marine 300HP V8 engine.

Campbell, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU, made an immediate impact during his rookie season. A consensus All-American and winner of the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024, Campbell is widely regarded as one of the most complete young offensive linemen in the game. Off the field, Campbell is equally at home on the water, spending virtually every moment away from football hunting, fishing, and embracing the outdoor lifestyle that shaped him.

"Growing up in Louisiana, the water was always a part of my life," said Campbell. "Whether I was fishing, hunting, or just out enjoying the outdoors, I was never far from it. Having a Princecraft Quorum 25 RL means I can do all of that and bring the whole crew along. I'm proud to represent the Princecraft brand, which is iconic in the boating industry."

As a Louisiana native, Campbell has been an avid outdoorsman his entire life. His deep connection to the outdoor culture and his authenticity as a sportsman makes him a natural ambassador for brands rooted in performance and adventure.

As part of the partnership, Campbell will appear in Princecraft social media activations, and public events throughout the season, sharing his on-water experiences with his growing national following.

"Will Campbell is an elite athlete with an authentic, lifelong love of the outdoors," said Jean-Philippe Martin-Dubois, General Manager, Princecraft Boats. "He represents everything our boats are built for: hard work, adventure, and making memories on the water with the people you care about most. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Princecraft family and put him behind the helm of a Quorum 25 RL."

"The Mercury300HP V8 powering Will's Quorum is engineered for boaters who demand peak performance on the water," said Steve Andrasko, Vice President of Product Development and Engineering. "Will brings that same expectation of performance to everything he does, and we are honored to power his on-water adventures."

To learn more about Princecraft Boats, visit www.princecraft.com.